SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Father killed when grenade in grandfather’s belongings explodes

Authorities say a family had been going through a grandfather’s belongings when they found a...
Authorities say a family had been going through a grandfather’s belongings when they found a hand grenade. Someone reportedly pulled the pin, and the grenade detonated.(Source: Gray News)
By Gray News staff
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 5:45 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE COUNTY, Ind. (Gray News) - Authorities say an Indiana father was killed and his two children were injured when a hand grenade they found in a grandfather’s belongings detonated.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Department responded to a reported explosion before 6:30 p.m. Saturday in Lakes of the Four Seasons, Indiana, according to a statement.

Authorities say a family had been going through a grandfather’s belongings when they found a hand grenade. Someone reportedly pulled the pin, and the grenade detonated.

A man was found unresponsive at the scene and was later declared dead, according to authorities. His two children, a 14-year-old boy and an 18-year-old woman, were taken to the hospital with shrapnel wounds.

The victim was later identified by the coroner’s office as 46-year-old Bryan Niedert, WMAQ reports.

The Porter County Bomb Squad was called to secure the area and determine if there were any other explosive devices.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

As families continue to find old military ordnance in loved ones’ belongings, the FBI says anyone who finds a suspected device should call 911 immediately and move far away from it. They say these devices are highly dangerous and can explode without notice.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are on the scene of Westview Boulevard after a "small explosive device" was found.
Bomb squad removes ‘small explosive device’ found in Goose Creek
Michael Burham was last seen wearing these clothes pictured on the right.
N. Charleston Police looking for kidnapping suspect
Tyquan Denard Cooper is found guilty in connection to a 2019 shooting in North Charleston.
Judge sentences man in 2019 North Charleston shooting
Seventeen young mothers graduated high school in Louisville, Kentucky.
‘We did it’: 17 young mothers beat the odds and graduate high school
City officials said although the problem is improving, officials say a few dealerships on...
Several dealerships ‘not complying’ with crackdown on illegally parked auto carriers

Latest News

VIDEO: Scott set to make White House bid official Monday
The fire began shortly after midnight.
School dormitory fire kills at least 20 children
VIDEO: 1 killed in Orangeburg County crash
FILE - Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., speaks at a town hall, Sunday, April 30, 2023, in Charleston,...
Tim Scott set to announce launch of his 2024 GOP presidential campaign
President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference in Hiroshima, Japan, Sunday, May 21, 2023,...
Biden, McCarthy to hold pivotal meeting on debt ceiling as time to resolve standoff grows short