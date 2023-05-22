SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Kurt Cobain’s smashed-up guitar sells for nearly $600,000

A guitar smashed up and signed by Kurt Cobain sold at auction for almost $600,000.
A guitar smashed up and signed by Kurt Cobain sold at auction for almost $600,000.(Getty Images)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 5:01 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – An electric guitar once owned by the late Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain has sold for almost $600,000.

The Hard Rock Café in New York City auctioned off the black, left-handed Fender Stratocaster over the weekend, along with other pieces of rock history.

Cobain had smashed up and signed the guitar.

The instrument has been reassembled but is not playable.

It sold for $595,000, almost 10 times its estimated value.

Nirvana’s popularity soared with their second album “Nevermind” released in 1991.

Cobain died by suicide at the peak of his fame in 1994. He was just 27 years old.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Burham was last seen wearing these clothes pictured on the right.
N. Charleston Police looking for kidnapping suspect
Police are on the scene of Westview Boulevard after a "small explosive device" was found.
Bomb squad removes ‘small explosive device’ found in Goose Creek
Tyquan Denard Cooper is found guilty in connection to a 2019 shooting in North Charleston.
Judge sentences man in 2019 North Charleston shooting
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a woman was shot early Monday...
Deputies: Woman seriously injured in early-morning shooting
The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person has died after a single-vehicle crash Sunday...
1 killed in a Dorchester County single-vehicle crash

Latest News

Katrina Sinclair, 14-year-old Ronjanae Smith's mom, says their family's life has flipped upside...
Mother remembers 14-year-old killed in mass shooting two years later
This photo provided by Indivior in May 2023 shows their drug Opvee. On Monday, May 22, 2023,...
New nasal spray to reverse fentanyl and other opioid overdoses gets FDA approval
Michael Mims, 38, is charged with four counts of cause explosion that damaged a building/persons.
Man charged after ‘small explosive device’ found in Goose Creek
Warming weather is melting huge amounts of snow in the mountains that accumulated in a series...
4-year-old boy’s body found in surging California river, day after sister found dead
This photo shows Lashawn Thompson's cell at the Fulton County Jail.
Autopsy finds ‘severe neglect’ to blame for man’s death in bedbug-infested jail cell