SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

‘The Little Mermaid’ opens in theaters this weekend

The wait is over – Disney's "The Little Mermaid" hits theaters this weekend. (Source: CNN, Walt Disney Pictures)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 1:06 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The wait is over.

“The Little Mermaid” hits theaters Friday in a new and expanded version of the beloved film.

While several new songs were written for the movie, “Part of Your World” remains the centerpiece.

The live-action and CGI reimagining of “The Little Mermaid” stars Halle Bailey as Ariel, a role she earned on the strength of her voice.

The filmmakers said when Bailey auditioned, she shut her eyes and sang “Part of Your World” so beautifully that it left casting directors in tears.

They knew immediately that Bailey had to be Ariel.

“The Little Mermaid” also stars Melissa McCarthy as Ursula, Javier Bardem as King Triton, Jacob Tremblay as Flounder and Daveed Diggs as Sebastian.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Burham was last seen wearing these clothes pictured on the right.
N. Charleston Police looking for kidnapping suspect
Police are on the scene of Westview Boulevard after a "small explosive device" was found.
Bomb squad removes ‘small explosive device’ found in Goose Creek
Tyquan Denard Cooper is found guilty in connection to a 2019 shooting in North Charleston.
Judge sentences man in 2019 North Charleston shooting
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a woman was shot early Monday...
Deputies: Woman seriously injured in early-morning shooting
The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person has died after a single-vehicle crash Sunday...
1 killed in a Dorchester County single-vehicle crash

Latest News

Hundreds of people descend on the Nebraska Capitol, in Lincoln, on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, to...
Nebraska governor to sign 12-week abortion ban, limits on gender-affirming care for minors
U.S. Sen. Tim Scott announced his White House bid at his alma mater in North Charleston Monday...
‘I choose freedom, hope, opportunity’: Tim Scott announces presidential bid
States face obstacles in trying to add all of the nationally recommended conditions to newborn...
Tasked with critical testing, newborn screening programs feel pinch of funding struggles
FILE - Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., speaks at a town hall, Sunday, April 30, 2023, in Charleston,...
Tim Scott launches 2024 presidential bid, seeks optimistic contrast with other top rivals