LIVE: Townville school shooter apologizes for first time in court, asks for shorter sentence

TOWNVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Jesse Osborne, who opened fire on the playground of Townville Elementary when he was 14 years old and killed a child, is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

Osborne was sentenced to life in prison for the murders of his father, Jeff Osborne, and six-year-old student Jacob Hall in 2016. A judge gave him an additional 30 years in prison for the attempted murder of three other victims who were wounded in the attack.

6-year-old Jacob Hall (Family)

During Osborne’s trial, a psychologist testified that he believed the teen had an emerging personality disorder and that his lack of remorse or empathy was symptomatic of conduct disorder.

In court on Monday, Osborne did express remorse for the shooting, apologizing to the students and teachers who were at Townville Elementary when the shooting occurred. During his sentencing, Osborne said he wished he could turn back time and admitted he needed help, but this is the first time in court that Osborne has apologized to the victims.

A teacher who spoke at the hearing said students at Townville suffered mental health impacts after the shooting, including some children who were unable to return to a brick-and-mortar school at all.

Prosecutors said they would have pursued the death penalty against Osborne if he had been old enough at the time, pushing for the life sentence to be upheld.

A motion filed by Osborne’s attorney after his sentencing claims abuse and family discord contributed to his condition. The defense believes that testimony from experts, who did not know if a personality disorder could make Osborne a continued threat to the community even as an adult, is part of why he was sentenced to life.

“There is no evidence of irreparable corruption,” the motion states. Treatment for Osborne’s disorder would be more effective outside of the Department of Corrections, his defense argues.

Memorial for Jacob Hall at Townville Elementary School. (FOX Carolina News)

Osborne’s attorneys are pushing for a resentencing of 30 years in prison for the murder charges followed by 15 years for the three attempted murder charges. Under their proposal, Osborne would have lifetime GPS monitoring if released from prison, but a judicial review after 10 years could allow for its removal.

A judge will hear the motion on Monday at 2 p.m. at the Anderson County Courthouse.

