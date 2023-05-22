Man arrested in connection to ‘domestic disturbance’

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County’s Sheriff’s Office says a man was arrested in connection to a ‘domestic disturbance’ Sunday.

Around 9 p.m., authorities received a report of a ‘domestic disturbance with gunfire’ in the 1900 block of Hollington Rd., county sheriff’s office spokesperson Andrew Knapp says.

He says a female victim involved in the disturbance got out of the home but the male suspect remained inside, reportedly, with a firearm.

After unsuccessful attempts to contact the suspect initially, he came out of the after 11 p.m. and surrendered without incident, according to Knapp.

No injuries were reported and charges are still pending, Knapp says.

