Man charged after ‘small explosive device’ found in Goose Creek

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - A man is facing charges after authorities say an explosive device was found in Goose Creek over the weekend.

Michael Mims, 38, is charged with four counts of cause explosion that damaged a building/persons.

A judge set bond at $40,000 on each count, according to jail records.

The Goose Creek Police Department said officers were called to the area of Westview Boulevard and St. James Avenue around 7 p.m. Saturday after a “small explosive device” was found.

The Charleston Bomb Squad removed the device from the area, Police Chief LJ Roscoe said.

