Man charged after Sunday night standoff on Johns Island

David Russell Olson, 53, is charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature...
David Russell Olson, 53, is charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature and domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature, according to jail records.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - A judge has set bond for a man arrested late Sunday after a nearly two-hour standoff at a home on Johns Island.

David Russell Olson, 53, is charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature and domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature.

Charleston County deputies responded to a home in the 2900 block of Hollington Road at approximately 9 p.m. Sunday where two women, including Olson’s wife, told them he had used a handgun to fire a shot toward them during an argument, sheriff’s spokesman Andrew Knapp said.

The victims were not harmed and left the home to call for help.

They told deputies Olson remained inside the home but deputies say he would not come out of the home when ordered to do so.

Olson emerged grom the home after 11 p.m. and surrendered without incident, Knapp said.

He was being held in the Al Cannon Detention Center as of Monday afternoon.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

