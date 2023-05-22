More clouds today with on and off shower chances this week!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A cold front has stalled to our south and high pressure is situated to our north. As a result, it will be mostly cloudy and warm today with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. There’s a small chance of a spotty shower, but most spots will stay dry. Tuesday will feature a similar pattern. Highs will be near 80 degrees with a mostly cloudy sky. A weak area of low pressure will then try to form offshore trough the week, which will keep a few showers in the forecast later this week. It appears that activity will be isolated mid to late week with the bulk of the moisture staying over the open waters of the Atlantic. Temperatures mid-week into the weekend will remain near 80 degrees.

TODAY: Mostly Cloudy. Mainly Dry. High 82, Low 64.

TUESDAY: Mostly Cloudy. A Few Showers Possible. High 79, Low 63.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Mainly Dry. High 78, Low 61.

THURSDAY: Sun & Clouds. Mainly Dry. High 80, Low 62.

FRIDAY Sun & Clouds. Mainly Dry. High 78, Low 62.

