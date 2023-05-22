N. Charleston Police looking for kidnapping suspect

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department said they are looking for a man connected to a kidnapping.

They said officers responded to 7131 Rivers Ave. on Sunday to meet with two victims.

The victims said that they live Pennsylvania and were kidnapped from their home and driven to North Charleston by suspect Michael Burham, a news release states.

Burham has warrants out of New York for rape and is the suspect of a homicide which is still under investigation, according to the police department.

They said that Burham was last seen wearing the clothes pictured on the right, a dark baseball cap, blue jeans, and a light t-shirt.

They also said that he may no longer have facial hair and changed his hairstyle.

The police department said they have been working with the FBI throughout the day and urges the public to remain “vigilant” and report any suspicious activity.

Burham is “armed and dangerous” and the public should not attempt to contact him, the police department said.

