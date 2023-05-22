SC Lottery
North Charleston Police increase patrols in search for ‘armed and dangerous’ man

The search for a man wanted for kidnapping and rape and who is a suspect in a homicide case entered a second day in North Charleston.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 6:12 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police have confirmed an increased police presence in the area where the search for a man suspected of multiple crimes in the Lowcountry and out of state has entered a second day.

Michael Burham is wanted for kidnapping and rape and is a suspect in a homicide, North Charleston Police say.

Police have confirmed an increased presence as the search continues and one area in which more officers are responding is in the area of I-26 and Rivers Avenue.

The FBI said early Monday afternoon there was no new information in the investigation. But they say Burham is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached if he is spotted.

Michael Burham was last seen wearing a dark baseball cap, blue jeans and a light-colored...
Michael Burham was last seen wearing a dark baseball cap, blue jeans and a light-colored T-shirt, similar to the photo on the right. North Charleston Police say he may no longer have facial hair and may have changed his hairstyle. (North Charleston Police Department)

Police responded Sunday afternoon to a business on Rivers Avenue where two people said they were kidnapped by Burnam. The victims told police they live in Pennsylvania and that Burnam kidnapped them and drove them to North Charleston.

The FBI says there are warrants for Burnam’s arrest in a New York rape case and that he is a suspect in a homicide that remains under investigation.

He was last seen wearing a dark baseball cap, blue jeans and a light-colored T-shirt. He may no longer have facial hair and may have changed his hairstyle.

Police spent part of Sunday searching a wooded area behind the Walmart at Rivers Avenue to the Hanahan line.

Police are asking members of the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call the FBI at 843-513-3422 or 911.

