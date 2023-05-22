SC gas prices see slight increase, could continue to rise ahead of Memorial Day

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Gas prices in South Carolina saw a slight increase of 2.1 cents over the past week.

A GasBuddy survey shows the average price for a gallon of gas in the Palmetto State sits at $3.13 putting prices 17 cents lower than a month ago and $1.12 lower than one year ago.

The cheapest gas in the state was priced at $2.83 per gallon as of Monday morning while the most expensive was $3.99, a difference of $1.16 per gallon.

In the Tri-County, the cheapest gas as of Monday morning was at a station in Moncks Corner selling gas for $2.89 per gallon.

GasBuddy Head of Petroleum Analysis Patrick De Haan says prices could continue to rise ahead of the Memorial Day holiday.

“In the run up to Memorial Day, the national average price of gas has seen little overall movement over the last week. We’ve seen more states see prices climb than fall, which has been driven by oil’s volatility as debt ceiling discussions are ongoing,” De Haan said. “I think we’ll see prices rise slightly as we get closer to Memorial Day, especially if there are positive developments in the debt ceiling discussions in D.C., while pessimism could drive prices slightly lower.”

Nationally, the average price for a gallon of gas was unchanged and sits at an average of $3.51 per gallon. The national average is down 14.7 cents from a month ago and stands at $1.06 cents per gallon lower than one year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

The national price of diesel fell 3.2 cents over the past week and sits at an average of $3.94 per gallon.

“I continue to be optimistic that the national average will remain under $4 per gallon for most of, if not the entire summer, with Americans spending a combined $1.6 billion less on gasoline over Memorial Day weekend this year compared to last,” De Haan said.

