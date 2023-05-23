SC Lottery
6-year-old boy remains in coma days after being struck by lightning, family says

Grayson Boggs, 6, has permanent brain damage and remains in a coma days after being struck by lightning, family says. (Source: KWTX)
By Alex Fulton and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 7:23 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX/Gray News) - A 6-year-old child remains under intensive care after he was struck by lightning last week in Texas.

KWTX reports the boy’s father, Matthew Boggs, was also struck by lightning at the same time and died.

The Boggs family said their child, Grayson Boggs, has permanent brain damage and remains in a coma.

“Doctors told us that he will be a different little boy,” Angela Boggs, Grayson’s grandmother, said. “They said they don’t know if he will be able to walk, talk or even eat. They said that he might not see, and we don’t know if he can hear.”

The boy’s 11-year-old brother Elijah said Grayson is starting to move his legs and fingers from his hospital bed but it’s not yet clear whether the movements are voluntary.

“I was straightening his fingers out and he would move it back all the time,” Elijah said.

The Boggs family said someone is always with him at the hospital, with his grandmother making the two-hour drive to be by his side.

According to the family, they are putting their faith in God that Grayson will soon awake from his coma.

“I was holding his hand the other day and he squeezed my hand, almost to say I love you,” Elijah said. “That was a sign to me that he’s still there.”

The body of Grayson’s father is being transported to the family’s home state of Indiana. His funeral is set to take place this weekend.

The family has set up a GoFundMe account to help with the ongoing expenses.

