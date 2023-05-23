SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Alex Murdaugh to be deposed for wrongful death lawsuit filed by Mallory Beach’s family

(Nick Neville/Pool)
By WTOC Staff
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 9:33 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMPTON COUNTY, Sc. (WTOC) - A judge has ruled that Alex Murdaugh will be deposed for the wrongful death lawsuit filed by the family of Mallory Beach.

This means lawyers from both sides will get to ask Murdaugh questions about the boat crash that killed Mallory Beach and what role he might have played in it.

The lawsuit filed by Beach’s family claims Paul Murdaugh, who was 19 at the time, was able to buy alcohol from a Parker’s store before crashing a boat.

That suit named Parker’s as a defendant.

Last week, a judge denied their request to be dropped from a wrongful death lawsuit.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Burham was last seen wearing these clothes pictured on the right.
N. Charleston Police looking for kidnapping suspect
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a woman was shot early Monday...
Deputies: Woman seriously injured in early-morning shooting
Michael Burham is wanted for kidnapping and rape and is a suspect in a homicide, North...
North Charleston Police increase patrols in search for ‘armed and dangerous’ man
Lawyers for the woman charged in connection with an accident that killed a newlywed bride on...
Motion for bond filed for woman charged in deadly DUI crash that killed newlywed
FILE - Irish born actor Ray Stevenson poses for a photo in New York on March 7, 2011....
Actor Ray Stevenson, of ‘Rome’ and ‘Thor’ movies, dies at 58