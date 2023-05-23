SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Balloon release to honor shooting victim 2 years after deadly shooting

The family of 14-year-old Ronjanae smith who was killed exactly two years from yesterday's date is honoring the late teen's life today.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The family of a 14-year-old girl who was killed in a North Charleston shooting two years ago is honoring her life.

Ronjanae Smith died on May 22, 2021, in a shooting at what police called an “unauthorized concert” near Piggly Wiggly Drive and West Jimtown Drive.

“Since that day, me and my family’s life has been turned upside down,” Katrina Sinclair, Smith’s mother, said Monday on the second anniversary of her daughter’s death.

Family and friends are gathering Tuesday to release balloons in her honor in the Deas Hill Community until 7 p.m. The address is 2136 Gaillard Ln. in North Charleston.

Investigators say the shooting happened when members of two gangs saw each other at the event and started shooting. Fourteen people were injured and four were later arrested.

Live 5's Ann McGill brings you five stories people are talking about in the Lowcountry.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Burham was last seen wearing these clothes pictured on the right.
N. Charleston Police looking for kidnapping suspect
Former Police Chief Luther Reynolds has passed away following a battle with cancer, according...
Police Chief Luther Reynolds passes away after battle with cancer
Twitter user Brandon Walker posted a Nest doorbell camera clip that captured the sound of the...
Did you feel or hear it? Lowcountry residents report ‘big boom’
Michael Burham is wanted for kidnapping and rape and is a suspect in a homicide, North...
North Charleston Police increase patrols in search for ‘armed and dangerous’ man
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a woman was shot early Monday...
Deputies: Woman seriously injured in early-morning shooting

Latest News

Berkeley County deputies say they are searching in the Cainhoy area for David Burham. Burham is...
Fugitive search continues in Berkeley County after deputies spot him near forest
The city of Charleston is remembering Police Chief Luther Reynolds, who died Monday at age 56...
‘He inspired me to do better’: Mayor remembers Police Chief Luther Reynolds
VIDEO: Balloon release to honor shooting victim 2 years after deadly shooting
VIDEO: Fugitive search continues in Berkeley County after deputies spot him near forest