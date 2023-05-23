Balloon release to honor shooting victim 2 years after deadly shooting

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The family of a 14-year-old girl who was killed in a North Charleston shooting two years ago is honoring her life.

Ronjanae Smith died on May 22, 2021, in a shooting at what police called an “unauthorized concert” near Piggly Wiggly Drive and West Jimtown Drive.

“Since that day, me and my family’s life has been turned upside down,” Katrina Sinclair, Smith’s mother, said Monday on the second anniversary of her daughter’s death.

Family and friends are gathering Tuesday to release balloons in her honor in the Deas Hill Community until 7 p.m. The address is 2136 Gaillard Ln. in North Charleston.

Investigators say the shooting happened when members of two gangs saw each other at the event and started shooting. Fourteen people were injured and four were later arrested.

