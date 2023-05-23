SC Lottery
Berkeley County deputies searching for man wanted by FBI

Berkeley County deputies say they are searching in the Cainhoy area for David Burham. Burham is wanted in a kidnapping case in North Charleston and the FBI says there are active warrants for him in a New York rape case. He is also a suspect in an ongoing homicide investigation, the FBI says.(North Charleston Police/FBI)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 12:41 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
HUGER, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office confirmed it is searching for a man wanted by the FBI and North Charleston Police.

Michael Burham is wanted for kidnapping and rape and is a suspect in a homicide, authorities say.

Chief Deputy Jeremy Baker said deputies are searching for Burham in the Cainhoy area near Halfway Creek.

Deputy Carli Drayton said someone in the Huger area reported seeing Burham. Halfway Creek Road is currently closed from United Road to Steed Creek Road, Drayton said.

Residents should avoid the area while the search is continuing.

Michael Burham is wanted for kidnapping and rape and is a suspect in a homicide, North Charleston Police say.(North Charleston Police/FBI)

Police responded Sunday afternoon to a business on Rivers Avenue where two people said they were kidnapped by Burnam. The victims told police they live in Pennsylvania and that Burnam kidnapped them and drove them to North Charleston.

The FBI says there are warrants for Burnam’s arrest in a New York rape case and that he is a suspect in a homicide that remains under investigation.

The FBI said on Sunday that Burham had last been seen wearing a dark baseball cap, blue jeans and a light T-shirt. They say he may no longer have facial hair and may have changed his hairstyle.

The FBI said early Monday afternoon there was no new information in the investigation. But they say Burham is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached if he is spotted. But North Charleston Police confirmed a larger police presence near the I-26-Rivers Avenue split late Monday afternoon.

Authorities say he is considered armed and dangerous. If you see him, do not approach him but call 911.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

