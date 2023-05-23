SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Clemson’s Amick Named ACC Co-Player-of-the-Week

Clemson baseball
Clemson baseball
By Clemson Athletics
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 2:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEMSON, S.C. - Sophomore Billy Amick (Batesburg, S.C.) was named ACC Co-Player-of-the-Week, announced Monday by the league office. He joined NC State’s Cannon Peebles, who was named ACC Co-Player-of-the-Week, and NC State’s Logan Whitaker, who was named ACC Pitcher-of-the-Week, in receiving conference accolades. ACC baseball weekly honors are determined by a vote of a select media panel and are announced on Mondays throughout the regular season.

Amick, who received ACC weekly honors for the second week in a row, led Clemson to another 4-0 week by going 8-for-15 (.533) with a homer, two doubles, 10 RBIs, four runs, an .867 slugging percentage and a .556 on-base percentage in four games.

He went 2-for-2 with a double and five RBIs against USC Upstate on Tuesday, then went 4-for-5 with a homer and three RBIs in Clemson’s series-opening win over North Carolina on Thursday. He had at least one hit in all four games on the week.

On the season, he is hitting .426 with 11 homers, a triple, 15 doubles, 51 RBIs, 34 runs, a .780 slugging percentage, .469 on-base percentage and two steals in 39 games (35 starts).

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Burham was last seen wearing these clothes pictured on the right.
N. Charleston Police looking for kidnapping suspect
Former Police Chief Luther Reynolds has passed away following a battle with cancer, according...
Police Chief Luther Reynolds passes away after battle with cancer
Michael Burham is wanted for kidnapping and rape and is a suspect in a homicide, North...
North Charleston Police increase patrols in search for ‘armed and dangerous’ man
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a woman was shot early Monday...
Deputies: Woman seriously injured in early-morning shooting
Lawyers for the woman charged in connection with an accident that killed a newlywed bride on...
Motion for bond filed for woman charged in deadly DUI crash that killed newlywed

Latest News

Tippett’s 3 RBIs lead South Carolina past Georgia in SEC opener
Stall's Josue Salazar wins 1st place in the 400m hurdles at the 5-A Track and Field State...
Stall’s Salazar wins 400m hurdles state championship
Coastal Carolina baseball
Gilmore, Bodine Highlight Eight Chants with Sun Belt Postseason Honors
Gamecocks’ Messina, Petry Receive All-SEC Honors
Clemson baseball
Clemson’s Cannarella Named ACC Freshman-of-the-Year