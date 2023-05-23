Coastal low could impact the area with rain, wind later this week!
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 8:21 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Unsettled weather to our south will hang out near a stalled frontal boundary for the next day or so. This will keep some clouds and a few showers in the forecast but most of the time will be dry with below average temperatures.
TODAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Isolated Shower Possible. High 79.
WEDNESDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Isolated Shower Possible. High 78.
THURSDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Isolated Shower Possible. High 79.
FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy. A Few Showers Possible. Breezy. High 78.
SATURDAY: Mostly Cloudy. A Few Showers Possible. Breezy. High 79.
SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. Slight Chance of Rain. High 86.
MEMORIAL DAY: Partly Cloudy. Slight Chance of Rain. High 86.
