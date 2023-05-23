Coastal low could impact the area with rain, wind later this week!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Unsettled weather to our south will hang out near a stalled frontal boundary for the next day or so. This will keep some clouds and a few showers in the forecast but most of the time will be dry with below average temperatures.

TODAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Isolated Shower Possible. High 79.

WEDNESDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Isolated Shower Possible. High 78.

THURSDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Isolated Shower Possible. High 79.

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy. A Few Showers Possible. Breezy. High 78.

SATURDAY: Mostly Cloudy. A Few Showers Possible. Breezy. High 79.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. Slight Chance of Rain. High 86.

MEMORIAL DAY: Partly Cloudy. Slight Chance of Rain. High 86.

