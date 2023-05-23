SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Coastal low could impact the area with rain, wind later this week!

Live 5 First Alert Weather
Live 5 First Alert Weather(Live 5)
By Joey Sovine
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 8:21 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Unsettled weather to our south will hang out near a stalled frontal boundary for the next day or so. This will keep some clouds and a few showers in the forecast but most of the time will be dry with below average temperatures.

TODAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Isolated Shower Possible. High 79.

WEDNESDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Isolated Shower Possible. High 78.

THURSDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Isolated Shower Possible. High 79.

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy. A Few Showers Possible. Breezy. High 78.

SATURDAY: Mostly Cloudy. A Few Showers Possible. Breezy. High 79.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. Slight Chance of Rain. High 86.

MEMORIAL DAY: Partly Cloudy. Slight Chance of Rain. High 86.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Burham was last seen wearing these clothes pictured on the right.
N. Charleston Police looking for kidnapping suspect
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a woman was shot early Monday...
Deputies: Woman seriously injured in early-morning shooting
Michael Burham is wanted for kidnapping and rape and is a suspect in a homicide, North...
North Charleston Police increase patrols in search for ‘armed and dangerous’ man
Former Police Chief Luther Reynolds has passed away following a battle with cancer, according...
Police Chief Luther Reynolds passes away after battle with cancer
Lawyers for the woman charged in connection with an accident that killed a newlywed bride on...
Motion for bond filed for woman charged in deadly DUI crash that killed newlywed

Latest News

VIDEO: Your Tuesday morning forecast
Live 5 First Alert Weather
Some Clouds Tonight... Slight Chance Spotty Showers This Week!
VIDEO: Your next-day forecast
VIDEO: Your Monday afternoon forecast