Coroner IDs inmate found dead at Williamsburg Co. Detention Center

The Williamsburg County Coroner has released the name of the inmate who was found dead in a detention center cell over the weekend.
By Marissa Lute
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 3:33 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Williamsburg County Coroner has released the name of the inmate who was found dead in a detention center cell over the weekend.

Ryan Allen Williams, 32, of Hemingway, was found dead on Saturday in a cell at the Williamsburg’s County Detention Center in Kingstree, according to coroner Ivori L. Henryhand.

An autopsy was scheduled Monday. The coroner said no foul play was suspected.

