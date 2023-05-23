Coroner IDs inmate found dead at Williamsburg Co. Detention Center

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Williamsburg County Coroner has released the name of the inmate who was found dead in a detention center cell over the weekend.

Ryan Allen Williams, 32, of Hemingway, was found dead on Saturday in a cell at the Williamsburg’s County Detention Center in Kingstree, according to coroner Ivori L. Henryhand.

An autopsy was scheduled Monday. The coroner said no foul play was suspected.

