Deputies arrest second suspect in deadly Wadmalaw Island shooting

Jahsir Tymer Gadsden, 18, of Wadmalaw Island, is charged with murder, deputies say.
By Marissa Lute
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 5:07 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a second person in connection to a shooting that left an 18-year-old man dead earlier this month.

The charges stem from a shooting on May 3. Deputies responded to a home in the 2700 block of Roseville Road where neighbors reported finding a man inside a car parked at a home, sheriff’s spokesman Andrew Knapp said.

The victim, who had been shot, died at the scene. The Charleston County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 18-year-old De’Andre Tommie.

Neighbors told investigators they heard gunfire during the overnight hours but did not report it to law enforcement.

The sheriff’s office arrested and charged another man, Davaun Augustus Hamilton, 22, on May 9. He is charged with murder and possession of a firearm in a violent crime.

Gadsden was booked at the Al Cannon Detention Center.

Deputies say additional arrests are possible.

