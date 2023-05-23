Gamecocks’ Messina, Petry Receive All-SEC Honors
BIRMINGHAM – University of South Carolina sophomore catcher Cole Messina and freshman outfielder Ethan Petry both were named to the All-Southeastern Conference First Team while Petry was named to the league’s Freshman All-SEC team, the SEC announced this afternoon (Monday, May 22).
Messina is hitting .317 with 56 runs scored, 17 doubles, 17 home runs, 62 RBI, six stolen bases and 34 walks, staring in all 55 games for the Gamecocks in 2023. Messina is sixth in the SEC in RBI and eighth in doubles. He is a semifinalist for the Dick Howser Trophy and is on the Buster Posey Award Watch List. In conference play, Messina has nine doubles, seven home runs and 26 RBI.
Petry leads the Gamecocks and is sixth in the SEC with a .379 batting average. He has 48 runs scored, nine doubles, 21 home runs, 69 RBI, 24 walks and 13 hit by pitches. Petry is slugging at a .749 clip and has a .464 on-base percentage. He is a semifinalist for both the Golden Spikes Award and the Dick Howser Trophy and was a four-time SEC Freshman of the Week honoree. In conference play, Petry is hitting .359 with three doubles, 13 home runs and 42 RBI.
In the SEC specialty awards, LSU’s Dylan Crews was named the SEC Player of the Year while the Tigers’ Paul Skenes was the Freshman of the Year. Georgia’s Charlie Condon was the SEC’s Freshman of the Year while Georgia’s Ben Anderson and Alabama’s Andrew Pinckney shared the Scholar-Athlete of the Year. Arkansas’ Dave Van Horn was named the Coach of the Year.
Carolina will start postseason play on Tuesday, May 23 against Georgia in the opening round of the SEC Tournament. First pitch is set for 10:30 a.m. EDT (9:30 a.m. CDT) at the Hoover Met. The game will be televised on SEC Network.
2023 SEC Baseball Awards
Player of the Year: Dylan Crews, LSU
Pitcher of the Year: Paul Skenes, LSU
Freshman of the Year: Charlie Condon, Georgia
Co-Scholar-Athlete of the Year: Ben Anderson, Georgia
Co-Scholar-Athlete of the Year: Andrew Pinckney, Alabama
Coach of the Year: Dave Van Horn, Arkansas
First Team All-SEC
C: Cole Messina, South Carolina
1B: Jac Caglianone, Florida
2B: Cade Kurland, Florida
3B: Tommy White, LSU
SS: Josh Rivera, Florida
OF: Dylan Crews, LSU
OF: Wyatt Langford, Florida
OF: Ethan Petry, South Carolina
SP: Paul Skenes, LSU
SP: Hagen Smith, Arkansas
RP: Brandon Neely, Florida
DH/UT: Hunter Hines, Mississippi State
Second Team All-SEC
C: Calvin Harris, Ole Miss
1B: Charlie Condon, Georgia
2B: Emilien Pitre, Kentucky
3B: Luke Mann, Missouri*
3B: Bryson Ware, Auburn*
SS: Jacob Gonzalez, Ole Miss
OF: Kemp Alderman, Ole Miss
OF: Enrique Bradfield Jr., Vanderbilt
OF: Andrew Pinckney, Alabama*
OF: Jared Dickey, Tennessee*
SP: Devin Futrell, Vanderbilt
SP: Brandon Sproat, Florida
RP: Nick Maldonado, Vanderbilt
DH/UT: Kendall Diggs, Arkansas
Freshman All-SEC Team
Charlie Condon, Georgia
Ethan Petry, South Carolina
Ike Irish, Auburn
Cade Kurland, Florida
Colby Shelton, Alabama
Jared Jones, LSU
Jace LaViolette, Texas A&M
Alton Davis II, Alabama
Dakota Jordan, Mississippi State
Gage Wood, Arkansas
RJ Austin, Vanderbilt
Luke Heyman, Florida
SEC All-Defensive Team
C: Fernando Gonzalez, Georgia
1B: Drew Williamson, Alabama*
1B: Hunter Gilliam, Kentucky*
2B: Emilien Pitre, Kentucky
3B: Davis Diaz, Vanderbilt
SS: Jim Jarvis, Alabama
OF: Enrique Bradfield, Jr., Vanderbilt
OF: Dylan Crews, LSU
OF: Tavian Josenberger, Arkansas*
OF: Kason Howell, Auburn*
P: Hagen Smith, Arkansas
*Ties (Ties are not broken)
