Man charged after 4 homemade explosive devices found in Goose Creek

A man is facing charges after authorities say an explosive device was found in Goose Creek over the weekend.
By Marissa Lute
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 5:31 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - A man is facing charges after authorities say four homemade explosive devices were found in Goose Creek over the weekend.

Michael Mims, 38, is charged with four counts of possession of a destructive device.

A judge set bond at $40,000 on each count, according to jail records.

The Goose Creek Police Department said officers were called to the area of Westview Boulevard and St. James Avenue around 6 p.m. Saturday for a suspicious person.

Capt. James Emerson said officers made contact with Mims in a wooded area adjacent to Westview Boulevard who told them he had fireworks.

Officers located four homemade explosive devices and requested the bomb squad, Emerson said.

Bomb technicians arrived just after 7:30 p.m. and verified the devices contained gunpowder, Emerson said.

The Charleston Bomb Squad removed the device from the area, Police Chief LJ Roscoe said.

