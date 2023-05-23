Police Chief Luther Reynolds passes away after battle with cancer

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police Chief Luther Reynolds has passed away following a battle with cancer, according to City of Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg.

Reynolds shared an open letter with the community Wednesday saying he has decided to end cancer treatment and enter hospice care.

Mayor Tecklenburg released the following statement Monday night:

Tonight, Charleston has lost not just a great police chief, but one of the finest human beings that many of us will ever know. Luther Reynolds was a modern man of ancient virtues: faith, honor, courage, duty. But most of all, and at his very core, Luther was a man of love. He loved his family, his friends, his life. He loved this city and the brave men and women who keep it safe. He loved God, and in faithful service, he loved his neighbor. Over the coming days, we will mourn Luther Reynolds, for we loved him as much as he loved us. But even today, as our hearts are breaking, we can take solace in knowing that with Luther’s final journey now complete, his weary days of pain have passed, and his timeless days of peace have just begun.

Tecklenburg said Reynolds died at an area hospice facility at 8:10 p.m. with his wife, Caroline, and his two children, Luke and Grace, by his side.

Charleston County Sheriff Kristin Graziano commented on the chief’s passing, saying:

My heart is absolutely broken over the loss of Chief Luther Reynolds. We should all be so thankful that we grew to know this man who served the Charleston community with dignity, grace and compassion. I will miss my friend and confidant. The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office stands in solidarity with the Charleston Police Department, and we hold the deepest sympathies for his family at this time.

Tecklenburg named Reynolds as Charleston’s new police chief in March of 2018.

He shared a diagnosis of cancer in November of 2021, saying he was diagnosed early the previous month and said he would undergo a “rigorous treatment plan” that would include surgery and chemotherapy.”

In February of 2022, he announced he would return to his job after losing a leg to cancer.

“As you know, I was diagnosed with a very serious and rare form of cancer. I was treated by some of the world’s best surgeons at the MAYO clinic in Minnesota,” he said in a statement at that time. “However, I underwent a radical surgery and, in order to remove the cancer, the doctors had to amputate one of my legs. I am pleased to report that the cancer was successfully removed and my prognosis for the future is very positive.”

He returned to the job on Feb. 28 of last year, saying it was great to be back and he was grateful to work with “so many good people from his officers to the community to the mayor and city leaders.”

