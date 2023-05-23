SC Lottery
Stall’s Salazar wins 400m hurdles state championship

Stall's Josue Salazar wins 1st place in the 400m hurdles at the 5-A Track and Field State Championships on Saturday(Stall High School)
Stall's Josue Salazar wins 1st place in the 400m hurdles at the 5-A Track and Field State Championships on Saturday(Stall High School)
By Kevin Bilodeau
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 2:30 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Josue Salazar of Stall High School was among the big winners at the 5-A State Track and Field Championships held at Spring Valley High School on Saturday.

Salazar, who ranked 5th in the country in the 400 meter hurdles, won the event by more than 2 full seconds over the next closest runner to win the state title. He also finished 2nd overall in the 110 meter hurdles, giving the school their best finish ever.

He has now qualified for the USATF U20 Championships that will be held in Eugene, Oregon this summer. It’ll be his 2nd straight year making the trip to the prestigious event.

Stall’s 4x400m team also finished 5th in their heat breaking another school record. They would go on to finish 12th in the state.

