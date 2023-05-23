SC Lottery
Summerville softball wins Game 1 of State Title series

Summerville takes Game 1 of the SCHSL 5A softball state finals with a 1-0 win over Byrnes.
Summerville takes Game 1 of the SCHSL 5A softball state finals with a 1-0 win over Byrnes.(Live 5)
By Summer Huechtker
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 10:55 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -

SCHSL Softball - State Championship Series - Game 1

5-A

Summerville 1, Byrnes 0 - It was a pitchers duel in Game 1 of the 5-A softball state championship series. Summerville’s Ansley Bennett and Byrnes’ Sierra Maness only gave up three hits each. Bennett would get the win after throwing a complete game shutout.

The Green Wave’s Katie Guilliam brought in the only run of the game in the bottom of the 5th inning. An RBI-single into right-center drove in Abby Driscoll to propel Summerville to a 1-0 win. Game 2 is scheduled for Wednesday night at 6 p.m. at the Lady Rebel Softball Complex in Duncan, South Carolina.

