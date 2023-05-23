SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Teen girl arrested, accused of arranging school bus hit, police say

A 14-year-old girl allegedly planned a "hit squad" attack on a school bus, police say. (Credit: WUSA via CNN Newsource)
By WUSA Staff
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 10:47 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OXLAND HILL, Md. (WUSA) - A 14-year-old girl is facing charges for allegedly planning a “hit-squad” attack.

Prosecutors said she allegedly ordered three other boys to kill another teen on a Maryland school bus.

The attack on a Prince George’s County school bus was caught on video.

Had the gun not jammed repeatedly, the victim would have surely died, investigators said in court.

The attack was allegedly orchestrated by an eighth-grade girl who is accused of texting the attackers seconds before they rushed the bus to let them know the victim was seated and the last rider left.

The 14-year-old girl was arrested over the weekend and charged as an adult with attempted murder.

Bailiffs in the courtroom watched to keep family members separated.

The suspect’s family begged for the girl to be released in home detention before the trial, but arguments by attorneys revealed allegations of gang ties. The victim’s mother begged the judge not to let the girl go home, saying her family and the school bus driver would be terrorized and that they girl would orchestrate another attack.

“She planned this out and set it up to a T,” the victim’s mother said.

Judge Byron Bereano ordered the girl to be held without bail in a juvenile facility, saying that home detention may keep her off the streets but would not prevent her from planning more deadly mayhem.

Prosecutor Aisha Braveboy reflected on how dangerous these suspects are alleged to be despite their young age.

“We hear parents say, you know, ‘My child is a good child. They weren’t involved, I can’t believe it,’ but believe it. It happens. Far too often in our communities, young people are making adult decisions that have adult consequences. My office has no choice but to pursue justice, and that’s what we’re going to do,” Braveboy said.

Two of the teens allegedly seen on video have also been arrested. The third boy, the one holding the gun, has not yet been found.

The gun has also not been recovered.

Copyright 2023 WUSA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Burham was last seen wearing these clothes pictured on the right.
N. Charleston Police looking for kidnapping suspect
Former Police Chief Luther Reynolds has passed away following a battle with cancer, according...
Police Chief Luther Reynolds passes away after battle with cancer
Michael Burham is wanted for kidnapping and rape and is a suspect in a homicide, North...
North Charleston Police increase patrols in search for ‘armed and dangerous’ man
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a woman was shot early Monday...
Deputies: Woman seriously injured in early-morning shooting
Lawyers for the woman charged in connection with an accident that killed a newlywed bride on...
Motion for bond filed for woman charged in deadly DUI crash that killed newlywed

Latest News

VIDEO: Did you feel or hear it? Lowcountry residents report ‘big boom’
The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating an armed robbery involving two...
2 children, ages 6 and 12, accused of armed robbery
FILE - Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul delivers his remarks after being sworn to his...
Illinois AG’s investigation finds 451 Catholic clergy sexually abused kids, far more than the 103 the church named
Twitter user Brandon Walker posted a Nest doorbell camera clip that captured the sound of the...
Did you feel or hear it? Lowcountry residents report ‘big boom’
FILE - Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich stands in a glass cage in a courtroom at...
Russia extends detention of US journalist Evan Gershkovich