Troopers investigate deadly Colleton Co. hit-and-run crash

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a hit-and-run crash that killed a...
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a hit-and-run crash that killed a motorcyclist in Colleton County.(Live 5/File)
By Steven Ardary
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 4:31 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a hit-and-run crash that killed a motorcyclist in Colleton County.

The crash happened around 9 p.m. Monday on South Carolina Highway 61 near Can City Road about three miles north of Canadys.

Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway says a person on a 2001 Harley Davidson motorcycle was driving south on Highway 61 when a driver in a 2013 Chrysler sedan crossed the center line and sideswiped the motorcycle causing the motorcycle driver to spill on the roadway.

The motorcyclist was then hit by an unknown vehicle that left the scene, Ridgeway said.

The motorcyclist died at the scene. The driver of the Chrysler was taken to an area hospital.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released.

