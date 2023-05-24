SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

2 Berkeley Co. School District buses will not operate as search continues for man

The school district announced Tuesday night that bus 403 and bus 405 which serves Cainhoy...
The school district announced Tuesday night that bus 403 and bus 405 which serves Cainhoy Elementary, Philip Simmons Elementary, Philip Simmons Middle, and Philip Simmons High will not pick up students Wednesday morning.(Unsplash)
By Marissa Lute
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 9:52 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials with the Berkeley County School District say two school buses won’t be operating Wednesday morning as authorities are still looking for a wanted man.

The school district announced Tuesday night that bus 403 and bus 405 which serves Cainhoy Elementary, Philip Simmons Elementary, Philip Simmons Middle, and Philip Simmons High will not pick up students Wednesday morning.

Parents and guardians in the Huger and Cainhoy areas are asked to make transportation arrangements, according to Berkeley County School District spokesperson Katie Tanner.

If you are unable to transport your child to school, you’re asked to contact your child’s school.

“The District will not plan to operate bus 403 and bus 405 tomorrow afternoon, Wednesday, May 24, unless and until law enforcement confirms that it is safe to operate buses in the Cainhoy/Huger area,” Tanner said in the email.

Berkeley County deputies have been working alongside other agencies including the FBI, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, North Charleston Police and the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office to search for 35-year-old Michael Burham.

Burham is a suspect in a murder and sexual assault case in New York State. He is also wanted in a kidnapping investigation in North Charleston.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Burham was last seen wearing these clothes pictured on the right.
N. Charleston Police looking for kidnapping suspect
Former Police Chief Luther Reynolds has passed away following a battle with cancer, according...
Police Chief Luther Reynolds passes away after battle with cancer
Twitter user Brandon Walker posted a Nest doorbell camera clip that captured the sound of the...
Did you feel or hear it? Lowcountry residents report ‘big boom’
Michael Burham is wanted for kidnapping and rape and is a suspect in a homicide, North...
North Charleston Police increase patrols in search for ‘armed and dangerous’ man
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a woman was shot early Monday...
Deputies: Woman seriously injured in early-morning shooting

Latest News

The Berkeley County Sheriff's Office released a more recent photo of wanted fugitive Michael...
Fugitive search continues in Berkeley County after deputies spot him near forest
The city of Charleston is remembering Police Chief Luther Reynolds, who died Monday at age 56...
‘He inspired me to do better’: Mayor remembers Police Chief Luther Reynolds
Twitter user Brandon Walker posted a Nest doorbell camera clip that captured the sound of the...
Did you feel or hear it? Lowcountry residents report ‘big boom’
RAW VIDEO: Nest camera captures loud boom on James Island Tuesday morning