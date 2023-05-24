2 Berkeley Co. School District buses will not operate as search continues for man

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials with the Berkeley County School District say two school buses won’t be operating Wednesday morning as authorities are still looking for a wanted man.

The school district announced Tuesday night that bus 403 and bus 405 which serves Cainhoy Elementary, Philip Simmons Elementary, Philip Simmons Middle, and Philip Simmons High will not pick up students Wednesday morning.

Parents and guardians in the Huger and Cainhoy areas are asked to make transportation arrangements, according to Berkeley County School District spokesperson Katie Tanner.

If you are unable to transport your child to school, you’re asked to contact your child’s school.

“The District will not plan to operate bus 403 and bus 405 tomorrow afternoon, Wednesday, May 24, unless and until law enforcement confirms that it is safe to operate buses in the Cainhoy/Huger area,” Tanner said in the email.

Berkeley County deputies have been working alongside other agencies including the FBI, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, North Charleston Police and the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office to search for 35-year-old Michael Burham.

Burham is a suspect in a murder and sexual assault case in New York State. He is also wanted in a kidnapping investigation in North Charleston.

