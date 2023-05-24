SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

3 injured battling early-morning fire on Ashley Phosphate Rd., officials say

The North Charleston Police Department is warning motorists to avoid a section of Ashley Phosphate Road Wednesday morning.
By Steven Ardary
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 5:11 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Fire Department says three firefighters were injured battling an early-morning fire Wednesday.

Assistant Chief Christan Rainey says firefighters responded to the 3700 block of Ashley Phosphate Road around 4:20 a.m. Wednesday and found a commercial building with heavy smoke and flames.

Crews tried entering the building but conditions did not improve and they moved to fight the fire from the outside, Rainey said.

The roof of the building collapsed, Rainey said.

The fire closed Ashley Phosphate Road while crews battled the flames.

As of 8:42 a.m., a tweet from the North Charleston Police Department says lanes on Ashley Phosphate have reopened.

The Charleston County School District says the road closure is expected to impact school or bus operations in the area but parents should expect delays.

Motorists are asked to find an alternate route.

The condition of the three firefighters was not immediately known. A fire investigation is underway.

This a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Berkeley County Sheriff's Office released a more recent photo of wanted fugitive Michael...
FBI: Wanted fugitive spotted in Awendaw, search continues
Twitter user Brandon Walker posted a Nest doorbell camera clip that captured the sound of the...
Did you feel or hear it? Lowcountry residents report ‘big boom’
Former Police Chief Luther Reynolds has passed away following a battle with cancer, according...
Police Chief Luther Reynolds passes away after battle with cancer
Michael Mims, 38, is charged with four counts of possession of a destructive device.
Man charged after 4 homemade explosive devices found in Goose Creek
Jahsir Tymer Gadsden, 18, of Wadmalaw Island, is charged with murder, deputies say.
Deputies arrest second suspect in deadly Wadmalaw Island shooting

Latest News

The Berkeley County Sheriff's Office released a more recent photo of wanted fugitive Michael...
FBI: Wanted fugitive spotted in Awendaw, search continues
The Charleston County School District is set to present its “State of the School” address...
WATCH LIVE: Charleston Co. schools to present ‘State of the School’ address
VIDEO: Fugitive search continues in Berkeley County after deputies spot him near forest
VIDEO: MUSC sending equipment, supplies to African hospital