3 injured battling early-morning fire on Ashley Phosphate Rd., officials say

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Fire Department says three firefighters were injured battling an early-morning fire Wednesday.

Assistant Chief Christan Rainey says firefighters responded to the 3700 block of Ashley Phosphate Road around 4:20 a.m. Wednesday and found a commercial building with heavy smoke and flames.

Crews tried entering the building but conditions did not improve and they moved to fight the fire from the outside, Rainey said.

The roof of the building collapsed, Rainey said.

The fire closed Ashley Phosphate Road while crews battled the flames.

As of 8:42 a.m., a tweet from the North Charleston Police Department says lanes on Ashley Phosphate have reopened.

The Charleston County School District says the road closure is expected to impact school or bus operations in the area but parents should expect delays.

Traffic alert! Ashley Phosphate Road at Pepperidge is closed to traffic due to a structure fire. The road will be closed for several hours. Please plan accordingly. #chsnews pic.twitter.com/fFyd7Ups8j — North Charleston Police (@NCPD) May 24, 2023

Motorists are asked to find an alternate route.

The condition of the three firefighters was not immediately known. A fire investigation is underway.

This a developing story. Check back for updates.

