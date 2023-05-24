Alligator spotted walking along Ashley Phosphate Rd.
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 10:49 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - It’s not every day the North Charleston Police Department gets called to help keep an alligator safe.
An alligator was spotted walking along Ashley Phosphate Road near the Stokes Mazda dealership Tuesday evening. North Charleston police officers were called to help with traffic, while Animal Control moved the alligator to safety.
