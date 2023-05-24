SC Lottery
Alligator spotted walking along Ashley Phosphate Rd.

An alligator was spotted walking along Ashley Phosphate Road near the Stokes Mazda dealership...
An alligator was spotted walking along Ashley Phosphate Road near the Stokes Mazda dealership Tuesday evening.(Adrian Wilson)
By Marissa Lute
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 10:49 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - It’s not every day the North Charleston Police Department gets called to help keep an alligator safe.

An alligator was spotted walking along Ashley Phosphate Road near the Stokes Mazda dealership Tuesday evening. North Charleston police officers were called to help with traffic, while Animal Control moved the alligator to safety.

OMG LOOK AT THIS!!! 😳 This was taken this evening in front of the Stokes Mazda on Ashley Phosphate in North Charleston! 🐊 📸: Adrian Wilson

Posted by Michal Higdon - Live 5 News on Tuesday, May 23, 2023

