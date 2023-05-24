Alligator spotted walking along Ashley Phosphate Rd.

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - It’s not every day the North Charleston Police Department gets called to help keep an alligator safe.

An alligator was spotted walking along Ashley Phosphate Road near the Stokes Mazda dealership Tuesday evening. North Charleston police officers were called to help with traffic, while Animal Control moved the alligator to safety.

OMG LOOK AT THIS!!! 😳 This was taken this evening in front of the Stokes Mazda on Ashley Phosphate in North Charleston! 🐊 📸: Adrian Wilson Posted by Michal Higdon - Live 5 News on Tuesday, May 23, 2023

