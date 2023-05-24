Charleston Animal Society rescues puppies left next to dumpster

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Animal Society says five puppies are recovering after they were found next to a dumpster.

Officials with the shelter say the puppies’ ribs were sticking out and they were nearly starved to death when they were found.

Staff gave the puppies vaccinations and dewormers.

The puppies were given small, high-protein meals throughout the day, officials said.

The Charleston Animal Society says without help from the community they would not be able to continue saving puppies like these.

