SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Charleston Animal Society rescues puppies left next to dumpster

Charleston Animal Society says five puppies are recovering after they were found next to a dumpster.
By Steven Ardary
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 6:33 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Animal Society says five puppies are recovering after they were found next to a dumpster.

Officials with the shelter say the puppies’ ribs were sticking out and they were nearly starved to death when they were found.

Staff gave the puppies vaccinations and dewormers.

The puppies were given small, high-protein meals throughout the day, officials said.

Caption

The Charleston Animal Society says without help from the community they would not be able to continue saving puppies like these.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Berkeley County Sheriff's Office released a more recent photo of wanted fugitive Michael...
FBI: Wanted fugitive spotted in Awendaw, search continues
Twitter user Brandon Walker posted a Nest doorbell camera clip that captured the sound of the...
Did you feel or hear it? Lowcountry residents report ‘big boom’
Former Police Chief Luther Reynolds has passed away following a battle with cancer, according...
Police Chief Luther Reynolds passes away after battle with cancer
Michael Mims, 38, is charged with four counts of possession of a destructive device.
Man charged after 4 homemade explosive devices found in Goose Creek
Jahsir Tymer Gadsden, 18, of Wadmalaw Island, is charged with murder, deputies say.
Deputies arrest second suspect in deadly Wadmalaw Island shooting

Latest News

The North Charleston Police Department is warning motorists to avoid a section of Ashley...
N. Charleston structure fire closes portion of Ashley Phosphate Road
The Berkeley County Sheriff's Office released a more recent photo of wanted fugitive Michael...
FBI: Wanted fugitive spotted in Awendaw, search continues
VIDEO: ‘He inspired me to do better’: Mayor remembers Police Chief Luther Reynolds
VIDEO: Charleston Animal Society rescues puppies left next to dumpster