Charleston Co. schools announce finalists for superintendent candidate

By Marissa Lute
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 3:47 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County School District Board of Trustees has named two of the three finalists who will be taking over the job of superintendent of the district.

The district’s board of trustees and the BWP and Associates search firm says the finalists will be visiting the district in the next two weeks.

The first candidate, Dr. Eric Gallien, from Racine, Wisconsin, will be visiting Charleston on Thursday. The board of trustees says the second candidate, Dr. Charles McNulty, from Little Rock, Arkansas, will be visiting May 31. The third candidate, who has not yet been named, is set to visit the district on May 30.

“Throughout the course of this search, the Board has focused on finding candidates who have deep leadership experience, a strong academic background, and fit the leadership profile. This profile was developed with significant input from the community and all members of the Board,” the board said in Wednesday’s announcement. “The Board voted unanimously to accept the profile and we committed to follow that profile during the search. That is exactly what we have done.”

The board says the candidates will be interviewed during the final round next week. They will get the chance to meet with members of the community for a “meet and greet.”

More information on the visits can be found here.

