SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

WATCH LIVE: Charleston Co. schools to present ‘State of the School’ address

By Steven Ardary
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 8:50 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County School District is set to present its “State of the School” address Wednesday morning.

Superintendent Don Kennedy will highlight the recent accomplishments and challenges of the district and community.

Wednesday’s address is scheduled for 9 a.m. at the Charleston County School of the Arts.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Berkeley County Sheriff's Office released a more recent photo of wanted fugitive Michael...
FBI: Wanted fugitive spotted in Awendaw, search continues
Twitter user Brandon Walker posted a Nest doorbell camera clip that captured the sound of the...
Did you feel or hear it? Lowcountry residents report ‘big boom’
Former Police Chief Luther Reynolds has passed away following a battle with cancer, according...
Police Chief Luther Reynolds passes away after battle with cancer
Michael Mims, 38, is charged with four counts of possession of a destructive device.
Man charged after 4 homemade explosive devices found in Goose Creek
Jahsir Tymer Gadsden, 18, of Wadmalaw Island, is charged with murder, deputies say.
Deputies arrest second suspect in deadly Wadmalaw Island shooting

Latest News

The Berkeley County Sheriff's Office released a more recent photo of wanted fugitive Michael...
FBI: Wanted fugitive spotted in Awendaw, search continues
Firefighters responded to the 3700 block of Ashley Phosphate Road around 4:20 a.m. and found a...
3 injured battling early-morning fire on Ashley Phosphate Rd., officials say
VIDEO: Fugitive search continues in Berkeley County after deputies spot him near forest
VIDEO: MUSC sending equipment, supplies to African hospital