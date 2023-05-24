SC Lottery
Coastal storm may bring rain, wind for the beginning of the Memorial Day weekend!

Live 5 First Alert Weather
By Joey Sovine
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 8:54 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Plenty of sunshine is expected today as we head through the middle of the work week with comfortable temperatures starting in the 50s and 60s and ending in the low 80s. A quiet and cool night is expected with lows in the 50s and 60s. Clouds will start to increase Thursday as an area of low pressure begins to develop along a stalled front to our south. This low pressure system will slowly track northward Friday and Saturday bringing the potential for unsettled weather as we start our Memorial Day weekend. Computer models continue to show multiple scenarios which range from heavy rain and gusty winds Friday and Saturday to a few showers and breezy conditions. Cooler temperatures are likely to occur with temperatures struggling to get out of the 60s on the Friday. Dangerous boating conditions are likely in the Atlantic Ocean over the upcoming days and an increased risk for rip currents is also likely. It looks like this storm system, regardless of track, will begin to move out of the area on Sunday and Memorial Day leading to more sunshine, less rain and warmer temperatures. The average high this time of the year is 85°. We are unlikely to reach that average high for the next 5-7 days.

TODAY: Partly Cloudy. Mainly Dry. High 82.

THURSDAY: Increasing Clouds. A Few PM Showers. High 79.

FRIDAY: Mainly Cloudy. Scattered Rain. Windy. High 70.

SATURDAY: Mainly Cloudy. Scattered Rain. Windy. High 74.

SUNDAY: Sun & Clouds. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 82.

MEMORIAL DAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 84.

