Digital company coming to Charleston County, adding jobs

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A digital technology solutions company has announced plans to establish headquarters in Charleston County in a move that will create 135 jobs.

Ignite Digital Services will make a nearly $1 million investment to build a new Charleston headquarters, a release from the governor’s office states. The company is currently located on King Street in Charleston and has operations in San Diego, Norfolk, Washington, D.C. and New Orleans.

“The state of South Carolina and the Charleston metropolitan area provide the ideal environment for Ignite Digital Services to expand its operations and client portfolio,” CEO Marc Murphy said. “The region offers a high quality of life for its residents and attracts a wide pool of technology talent, both of which support the city and our organization’s rapid growth. We appreciate the work done by the Governor and Secretary of Commerce to drive the innovation economy in this area and are excited for this new opportunity to expand Charleston’s technology community.”

The company plans to expand across all locations but expects the most significant growth to happen in the Charleston location, the release states.

“South Carolina is proud to congratulate Ignite Digital Services on today’s announcement,” Gov. Henry McMaster said. “Their new operations prove once again that our state is committed to fostering an innovative business environment and is a leading destination for the technology community to invest and grow.”

Ignite Digital Services is an operational consulting company. It provides program integration and data management services to commercial and national security customers.

Hiring is already underway; those interested should visit the company’s careers page for employment opportunities.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.