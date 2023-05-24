FBI: Wanted fugitive spotted in Awendaw, search continues

HUGER, S.C. (WCSC) - The FBI says a wanted fugitive was last seen Tuesday night in Awendaw as a multi-agency search stretched into a fourth day.

FBI spokesman Kevin Wheeler says 34-year-old Michael Burham was last seen around 11 p.m. Tuesday near Broomstraw Hill Road in Awendaw.

Burham is wanted for kidnapping and rape and is a suspect in a homicide, authorities say.

Wheeler says Burham may be hitchhiking or using a beach cruiser bicycle for transportation.

Berkeley County deputies centered their search for the wanted fugitive on the Francis Marion National Forest on Tuesday.

Sheriff Duane Lewis told reporters Tuesday afternoon that deputies patrolling the area after a 911 call from Huger reported a possible sighting encountered what he called “a suspicious suspect” on a bicycle on Halfway Creek Road.

“They were asking questions. He was being real evasive, and at that point, they determined that he actually was the suspect that all the law enforcement agencies in the Lowcountry are looking for,” Lewis said. “We had a brief foot pursuit with him in the woods here at the Francis Marion National Forest. At one point, we did deploy the Taser. He did escape from the immediate area.”

Since then, Lewis said they have brought in multiple agencies including the FBI, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, North Charleston Police and the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, among others.

May 23, 2023



The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is currently involved in a manhunt for a wanted fugitive. Deputies are searching for Michael Charles Burham, 34, who was last seen in Huger.



MORE: https://t.co/d0CYzmFbhk pic.twitter.com/yPBtW8YQN9 — Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office (@BerkCoSheriff) May 23, 2023

Lewis said Burham is 35 years old, 5-feet, 9-inches tall and weighs 150 pounds and was last seen wearing blue shorts and a gray shirt. He has longer facial hair than pictured in the previously-released photos, Lewis said.

Residents should avoid the area while the search is continuing.

Lewis said Burham is a suspect in a murder and in a sexual assault in New York State. He is also wanted in a kidnapping investigation in North Charleston.

North Charleston Police responded Sunday afternoon to a business on Rivers Avenue where two people said they were kidnapped by Burnam. The victims told police they live in Pennsylvania and that Burnam kidnapped them and drove them to North Charleston.

Lewis said Burham is considered armed and dangerous and urged people to be on the lookout.

“It’s a large area and we have a lot of assets here,” he said. “We’re not stopping. We’re going to keep on going.” He said there are many people on the scene involved in the ongoing search.

Anyone who sees him should not approach but immediately call 911 or 1-800-CALL-FBI.

