FIRST ALERT: Coastal storm to bring rain, wind for the beginning of the Memorial Day weekend!

Live 5 First Alert Weather
By Chris Holtzman
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 8:54 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The rest of the day will feature a partly cloudy sky with temperatures near 80 degrees. A quiet and cool night is expected with lows in the 50s and 60s. Clouds will start to increase Thursday as an area of low pressure begins to develop along a stalled front to our south. This low pressure system will slowly track northward Friday and Saturday bringing the potential for unsettled weather as we start our Memorial Day weekend. Computer models continue to show multiple scenarios which range from heavy rain and gusty winds Friday and Saturday to a few showers and breezy conditions. Cooler temperatures are likely to occur with temperatures struggling to get out of the 60s on the Friday and Saturday. Dangerous boating conditions are likely in the Atlantic Ocean over the upcoming days and an increased risk for rip currents is also likely. As a result, a First Alert Weather Day has been issued for Friday and Saturday. It looks like this storm system, regardless of track, will begin to move out of the area on Sunday and Memorial Day leading to more sunshine, less rain and warmer temperatures. The average high this time of the year is 85°. We are unlikely to reach that average high for the next 5-7 days.

TODAY: Partly Cloudy. Mainly Dry. High 82, Low 61.

THURSDAY: Increasing Clouds. A Few PM Showers. High 79, Low 59.

FRIDAY: Scattered Rain. Windy. High 68, Low 58.

SATURDAY: Scattered Rain. Windy. High 69, Low 60.

SUNDAY: Sun & Clouds. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 78, Low 61.

MEMORIAL DAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 84.

