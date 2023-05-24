FIRST ALERT: Coastal storms could bring wind gusts, rip current risk by weekend

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Live 5 weather team declared Friday and Saturday as First Alert Days because of the possibility of coastal storms for the first half of the Memorial Day holiday weekend.

Live 5 Chief Meteorologist Bill Walsh said a coastal storm could affect the Lowcountry starting on Friday.

“The problem with the storm is it’s going to bring quite a bit of rainfall. We could see several inches of rain possible and some gusty winds as well so we’ll have to keep an eye on that,” Walsh said.

He said models estimate gusty winds of up to 35 to 40 mph will be possible along with a high risk of rip currents.

It is likely to come ashore between Charleston and Myrtle Beach, he said.

The storm does not look tropical at this point, he said, but it could have the same impacts of a weak tropical storm given the rainfall and wind possibilities.

