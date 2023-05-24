SC Lottery
Good Named Pitcher of the Year, Five Cougars Earn All-CAA Honors

By CofC Athletics
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 8:43 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. – College of Charleston senior right handed pitcher Ty Good was named the 2023 CAA Pitcher of the Year headlining five Cougars to earn All-Conference nods.

Good and William Privette were named first team pitchers while Cole Mathis and Luke Wood were named second team infielders and Trotter Harlan was named a second team outfielder. Good, Privette and Harlan made it back-to-back seasons earning All-CAA honors while Mathis and Wood earned their first nods.

Good’s accolade makes it back-to-back seasons the Cougars have taken home Pitcher of the Year honors (William Privette in 2022). Good ended the regular season third in career strikeouts (270) and second in career wins (25) at the College of Charleston and has etched his name across the program record book in almost every pitching statistical category.

Good led the CAA in strikeouts (89) for a second-straight season and struck out 10.5 batters per nine innings. He finished with a 7-3 record winning five-straight decisions in league play beginning April 7 at home versus Hofstra. Good also paced the CAA with an opponents’ batting average of .204 and was named CAA Pitcher of the Week twice this season.

Privette earned First Team honors for a second-straight season finishing with nine saves and struck out 62 batters over 39 innings of work (14.3 per 9 innings). The junior right hander worked multiple innings in 14 of his 22 appearances and struck out two-or-more batters in 18 of those appearances.

Five of Privette’s league-leading nine saves came in CAA action including a pair in the home series finale over regular season champion UNCW. The 2022 All-American led the CAA in saves in back-to-back seasons and ranks fourth in program history with 21 donning a Charleston uniform.

Cole Mathis paced the Cougars in batting average (.332), slugging (.594) and on-base percentage (.443) while hitting 20 doubles, 9 home runs and driving in 47 runs. Mathis also went 5-1 with a 3.63 ERA over 57 innings striking out 48 and holding opponents’ to a .257 average.

Luke Wood enjoyed a career season hitting .312 with 12 doubles, two triples, nine homers and driving home 46 runs. Wood had the Cougars’ first 3 home run day since 2012 doing so in three-straight innings against three different relievers.

Wood has 16 multi-hit games in 2023 and 11 multi-RBI games driving home 28 in conference play. He was named CAA Player of the Week after his monster series at Monmouth where he homered four times and drove in 10 in a road sweep on the Jersey Shore.

Trotter Harlan caught fire in CAA play smacking seven of his team-leading 10 home runs and drove in a team-best 50 RBI with a .290 average, .495 slug and .379 on base percentage. Harlan had multi-homer games in back-to-back weekends helping the Cougars to their largest comeback in program history at North Carolina A&T and sealing a series win over UNCW on Senior Day.

Charleston opens the 2023 CAA Championships Wednesday at noon against No. 5 Delaware on their home field.

