Johnson gets 400th career win, LSU beats South Carolina 10-3 in SEC Tournament

By The Associated Press
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOOVER, Ala. (AP) — Brayden Jobert went 2 for 3 with a two-run homer and LSU beat South Carolina 10-3 on Wednesday in the SEC Tournament to give coach Jay Johnson his 400th career win.

Third-seeded LSU (43-13) plays on Thursday in the winners’ bracket, while No. 6 seed South Carolina (39-18) faces elimination.

Freshman Ethan Petry hit his 22nd home run of the season to put South Carolina on the board in the fifth inning. The Gamecocks added two runs in the sixth, both on walks, to get within 6-3.

But Tre’ Morgan and Hayden Travinski had back-to-back RBI singles in the sixth for LSU, and Dylan Crews and Tommy White each added run-scoring singles in the seventh.

Crews, the SEC player of the year for the second straight season after batting .423, finished with two hits to extend his on-base streak to 60 games.

LSU starter Thatcher Hurd (5-2) went 5 1/3 innings, striking out four and allowing just four hits.

