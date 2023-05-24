SC Lottery
MUSC sending equipment, supplies to African hospital

The Medical University of South Carolina is looking to offer a helping hand to a hospital in West Africa.
By Steven Ardary
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 7:56 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MUSC will be donating medical equipment and supplies to Mercy Hospital in Sierra Leone, one of the poorest areas in Africa.

Employees and volunteers are set to load a 40-foot shipping container on Wednesday to send across the world.

It will be loaded with operating room lights, surgical equipment, water purifiers, defibrillators and more.

Mercy Hospital has only 50 beds and two operating room suites.

It serves around 10,000 patients a year and focuses on maternal and infant care and nutrition outreach services to 50 villages.

The hospital’s one doctor currently uses lights from phones in the operating rooms. The hospital has no defibrillators or ECG machines.

Officials say Roper St. Francis is also contributing to the hospital by donating ECG machines.

