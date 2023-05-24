N. Charleston structure fire closes portion of Ashley Phosphate Road
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 5:11 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police are warning motorists to avoid a section of Ashley Phosphate Road Wednesday morning.
Officers say Ashley Phosphate Road is closed at Pepperidge Drive because of a structure fire.
The agency tweeted around 5 a.m. that the road was expected to be closed for “several hours.”
Motorists are asked to find an alternate route.
This a developing story. Check back for updates.
