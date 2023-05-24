N. Charleston structure fire closes portion of Ashley Phosphate Road

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police are warning motorists to avoid a section of Ashley Phosphate Road Wednesday morning.

Officers say Ashley Phosphate Road is closed at Pepperidge Drive because of a structure fire.

The agency tweeted around 5 a.m. that the road was expected to be closed for “several hours.”

Traffic alert! Ashley Phosphate Road at Pepperidge is closed to traffic due to a structure fire. The road will be closed for several hours. Please plan accordingly. #chsnews pic.twitter.com/fFyd7Ups8j — North Charleston Police (@NCPD) May 24, 2023

Motorists are asked to find an alternate route.

This a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.