SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

N. Charleston structure fire closes portion of Ashley Phosphate Road

North Charleston Police are warning motorists to avoid a section of Ashley Phosphate Road Wednesday morning.
By Steven Ardary
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 5:11 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police are warning motorists to avoid a section of Ashley Phosphate Road Wednesday morning.

Officers say Ashley Phosphate Road is closed at Pepperidge Drive because of a structure fire.

The agency tweeted around 5 a.m. that the road was expected to be closed for “several hours.”

Motorists are asked to find an alternate route.

This a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Berkeley County Sheriff's Office released a more recent photo of wanted fugitive Michael...
Fugitive search continues in Berkeley County after deputies spot him near forest
Twitter user Brandon Walker posted a Nest doorbell camera clip that captured the sound of the...
Did you feel or hear it? Lowcountry residents report ‘big boom’
Former Police Chief Luther Reynolds has passed away following a battle with cancer, according...
Police Chief Luther Reynolds passes away after battle with cancer
Michael Mims, 38, is charged with four counts of possession of a destructive device.
Man charged after 4 homemade explosive devices found in Goose Creek
Jahsir Tymer Gadsden, 18, of Wadmalaw Island, is charged with murder, deputies say.
Deputies arrest second suspect in deadly Wadmalaw Island shooting

Latest News

VIDEO: N. Charleston structure fire closes portion of Ashley Phosphate Road
An alligator was spotted walking along Ashley Phosphate Road near the Stokes Mazda dealership...
Alligator spotted walking along Ashley Phosphate Rd.
The Berkeley County Sheriff's Office released a more recent photo of wanted fugitive Michael...
Fugitive search continues in Berkeley County after deputies spot him near forest
The school district announced Tuesday night that bus 403 and bus 405 which serves Cainhoy...
2 Berkeley Co. School District buses will not operate as search continues for man