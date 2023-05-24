SC Lottery
Oceanside Collegiate wins 2-A state baseball championship

Oceanside Collegiate won their 2nd straight baseball state championship with a 4-2 win over...
Oceanside Collegiate won their 2nd straight baseball state championship with a 4-2 win over Gray Collegiate(Live 5 News)
By Kevin Bilodeau
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 10:09 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Oceanside Collegiate won their 2nd straight state championship on Tuesday night when Hanahan fell short of winning their own title.

The Landsharks beat their rivals from Gray Collegiate, 4-2 to win the 2-A championship in a 2-0 sweep.

The Hawks fell at Clinton 5-4 in game 2 of their best of three series as the Red Devils won their first state title since 1961.

