Oceanside Collegiate wins 2-A state baseball championship

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Oceanside Collegiate won their 2nd straight state championship on Tuesday night when Hanahan fell short of winning their own title.

The Landsharks beat their rivals from Gray Collegiate, 4-2 to win the 2-A championship in a 2-0 sweep.

The Hawks fell at Clinton 5-4 in game 2 of their best of three series as the Red Devils won their first state title since 1961.

