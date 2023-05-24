SC Lottery
Orangeburg Co. authorities seek help identifying Walmart theft suspect

By Marissa Lute
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 5:14 PM EDT
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Investigators in Orangeburg County are looking to identify a man who is accused of shoplifting and assaulting an employee.

A Walmart employee noticed a man pushing a shopping cart with items believed to be unpaid for around 7 a.m. Tuesday, Orangeburg County Sheriff’s spokesman Richard Walker said. When the employee asked for the receipt, the man got upset and pushed her, Walker said.

The report states the man also threatened to shoot the employee.

“This individual brazenly pushed a store employee out of the way when she tried to ask for a receipt,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “If you have any idea at all who this is, please call us.”

Authorities believe the man is in his 20s and drives a silver Cadillac, possibly a CTS, with California license plates.

If anyone has information on the suspect’s identity or location, they’re asked to contact the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office at 803-534-3550.

