SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Parent volunteer charged with embezzling $45,000 from high school band’s booster fund, officials say

Donna Floyd, 42, was arrested Monday.
Donna Floyd, 42, was arrested Monday.(Rankin County Sheriff’s Office)
By WLBT Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 1:34 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT/Gray News) – A parent volunteer has been arrested and charged with embezzling more than $45,000 from a Mississippi high school band’s booster fund, officials said.

Donna Floyd, 42, was arrested Monday.

Brandon High School officials and the Rankin County School District contacted law enforcement about their concerns.

Investigators with the Rankin County Sheriff’s Office said they found that Floyd had embezzled over $45,000 from Brandon High School’s band booster funds.

Rankin County District Attorney Bubba Bramlett said Floyd’s first court appearance is Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 WLBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Berkeley County Sheriff's Office released a more recent photo of wanted fugitive Michael...
Sheriff to give update on search for fugitive in Awendaw
Twitter user Brandon Walker posted a Nest doorbell camera clip that captured the sound of the...
Did you feel or hear it? Lowcountry residents report ‘big boom’
Firefighters responded to the 3700 block of Ashley Phosphate Road around 4:20 a.m. and found a...
3 injured battling early-morning fire on Ashley Phosphate Rd., officials say
Former Police Chief Luther Reynolds has passed away following a battle with cancer, according...
Police Chief Luther Reynolds passes away after battle with cancer
Jahsir Tymer Gadsden, 18, of Wadmalaw Island, is charged with murder, deputies say.
Deputies arrest second suspect in deadly Wadmalaw Island shooting

Latest News

The Berkeley County Sheriff's Office released a more recent photo of wanted fugitive Michael...
Sheriff to give update on search for fugitive in Awendaw
Rep. Andrew Murr, R - Junction, speaks during a House General Investigating Committee hearing...
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton likely broke laws, Republican investigation finds
This photo provided by the U.S. Coast Guard overlooking Noverlooking Tumon Bay in Guam, as...
Typhoon Mawar lashes Guam as Category 4 storm with strong winds, rain
Adnan Syed, center, leaves the Elijah E. Cummings Courthouse on Sept. 19, 2022, in Baltimore....
Adnan Syed’s lawyer appeals to Maryland Supreme Court
An Omaha, Nebraska, neighborhood is dealing with what neighbors call a "peacock problem."
‘They’re not just beautiful’: Neighborhood split over peacock conundrum