Sheriff: Man steals backhoe, drives to airport to catch flight

By Olivia Tock and Gray News staff
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 3:42 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS/Gray News) - An Illinois man is facing charges after authorities say he stole a backhoe from a construction site and drove it 10 miles to the airport to catch his flight.

Williamson County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the Veterans Airport of Southern Illinois to look into a suspicious incident last Thursday. A backhoe was parked in the airport parking lot, which was determined to be suspicious in nature, KFVS reports.

Soon after the deputies arrived, the owner of the backhoe arrived on scene and said the equipment belonged to his company, according to Sheriff Jeff Diederich. The backhoe had been parked on a job site nearly 10 miles away from the airport.

Diederich says that further investigation revealed Timothy Baggott, of Carbondale, stole the backhoe and drove it to the airport, where he caught a flight to the West Coast.

Baggott arrived at the airport and parked the backhoe in the parking lot, as seen on security camera footage. He then walked from the backhoe, carrying a guitar case, and entered the airport lobby, where he got on a flight.

Williamson County Sheriff Diederich says security video shows Timothy Baggott parking the stolen backhoe at Veterans Airport, then walking into the airport.

“You hear of people either getting rides from other people, borrowing cars, stealing cars. But a backhoe being stolen from a job site, driven 10 miles to an airport for an individual to catch a flight all the way to the West Coast, carrying a guitar, that is unique,” Diederich said.

Baggott has been charged with theft in excess of $10,000. The sheriff says he is not currently in custody, and he anticipates a warrant will be issued for his arrest.

“We have not had any contact with the gentleman,” Diederich said. “My understanding is he has traveled out to the West Coast, and I don’t know what his intentions are, if he’s coming back to Williamson County or not, but ultimately we’ll anticipate a warrant for his arrest. He will have to answer for that in Williamson County court.”

If you have any information concerning this investigation, please contact the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office at (618) 997-6541.

Copyright 2023 KFVS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

