Suspects in Dorchester Co. assault considered dangerous, deputies say

Amanda Rita Kurtz, 30, of Huger, and Henry Phillip Owens, 27, of Summerville, are wanted on...
Amanda Rita Kurtz, 30, of Huger, and Henry Phillip Owens, 27, of Summerville, are wanted on charges of assault and battery of high and aggravated nature and burglary.(Dorchester County Sheriff's Office)
By Marissa Lute
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 6:50 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two people who are accused of breaking into a home and assaulting a man and woman.

Amanda Rita Kurtz, 30, of Huger, and Henry Phillip Owens, 27, of Summerville, are wanted on charges of assault and battery of high and aggravated nature and burglary.

Deputies responded to a call of a burglary on Orangeburg Road on May 17. Deputies found a man lying on a bed with multiple cuts to his leg and hand, and he was in and out of consciousness, documents state. Deputies also found a woman with injuries to her arm, leg and head.

The woman told deputies Kurtz and Owens entered the home and began assaulting the two victims with a bat and an ax, documents states.

Authorities say the victims were transported to the hospital for their injuries.

Authorities say the two are considered to be dangerous fugitives. If you have seen them or know where they might be, you’re asked to call the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office at 843-832-0300 or 843-873-5111.

