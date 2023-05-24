Trio of Bulldogs Honored by the SoCon

SPARTANBURG, S.C. – The Citadel’s Cameron Reeves and Sawyer Reeves were named to the Second-Team All-Southern Conference, and Will Holmes was named to the All-Freshman team as announced by the league office on Tuesday afternoon.

Cameron Reeves was named the second-team all-conference by the league’s head coaches and the SoCon Sports Media Association.

The right-hander from Rock Hill, South Carolina posted a career-high seven wins, a 3.62 ERA and 64 strikeouts. Reeves ranked third in the conference in ERA and held opponents to a league-best .199 batting average against.

Reeves joins JP Sears as the most recent Bulldog to be honored by the Southern Conference as Sears was named the Pitcher of the Year by the head coaches and the media in 2017.

Sawyer Reeves was selected to the all-conference second-team by the SoCon Sports Media Association.

The redshirt sophomore shortstop from Lugoff, South Carolina, was honored after finishing the regular season with a .320 average, 16 doubles, one triple, four home runs and 37 RBIs. He also led the Bulldogs with 12 stolen bases on the season.

Reeves hit his first career home run against UNCG to lead off the game and would do it two more times against Charleston Southern and Western Carolina.

It marks the second-straight season Reeves was honored by the league after being named to the all-freshman team a season ago.

Will Holmes was named to the SoCon All-Freshman team after posting a 3.43 era in 44.2 innings pitched. His 52 strikeouts are tied for third on the team.

Holmes posted his first career wins against Kansas and Charleston Southern in back-to-back appearances.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.