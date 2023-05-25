SC Lottery
Airport police introduce newest K-9 with a familiar name

Charleston Aviation Authority Police introduced "Luther," named after Charleston Police Chief Luther Reynolds who passed away Monday night.
Charleston Aviation Authority Police introduced "Luther," named after Charleston Police Chief Luther Reynolds who passed away Monday night.(Charleston Co. Aviation Authority)
By Steven Ardary
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 12:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Aviation Authority Police Department introduced its newest officer Thursday with a name that will sound familiar.

The agency introduced “Luther,” named after Charleston Police Chief Luther Reynolds who passed away Monday night.

“In loving memory of our friend Luther Reynolds,” the agency said in a post.

K-9 Luther reported for duty Thursday morning.

