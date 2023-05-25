Alleged Murdaugh conspirator pleads guilty

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A lawyer accused of conspiring with Alex Murdaugh to take settlement funds from housekeeper Gloria Satterfield has plead guilty and was given a $25,000 bond.

Cory Fleming, 54, appeared before a judge today in downtown Charleston for the plea.

He will be sentenced at a later date, but faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison and up to a $250,000 fine.

