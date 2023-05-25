SC Lottery
Alleged Murdaugh conspirator pleads guilty

Suspended Beaufort attorney Cory Fleming is set to enter a guilty plea on federal conspiracy to commit wire fraud charges in a Charleston courtroom on Thursday.(Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center)
By Marissa Lute and Thomas Gruel
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A lawyer accused of conspiring with Alex Murdaugh to take settlement funds from housekeeper Gloria Satterfield has plead guilty and was given a $25,000 bond.

Cory Fleming, 54, appeared before a judge today in downtown Charleston for the plea.

He will be sentenced at a later date, but faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison and up to a $250,000 fine.

READ MORE: Alleged Murdaugh conspirator set to enter guilty plea

This is a developing story.

