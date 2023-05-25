SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Beaufort Co. man charged with sexual exploitation of a minor

Jared Smith, 34, was arrested Wednesday after Beaufort County deputies found evidence of sexual...
Jared Smith, 34, was arrested Wednesday after Beaufort County deputies found evidence of sexual exploitation of a minor on a phone seized during a search of his home.(Beaufort County Sheriff's Office)
By Steven Ardary
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 9:06 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A Hilton Head Island man is facing charges after deputies say they found evidence of sexual exploitation of a minor on his phone.

Jared Smith, 34, was arrested Wednesday after Beaufort County deputies found evidence of sexual exploitation of a minor on a phone seized during a search of his home.

He’s being charged with third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

Investigators said Smith was an employee of the Beaufort County School District and that the district was made aware of the investigation after the original tip was validated.

Deputies said the original tip allowed them to have probable cause to obtain the warrant executed on Tuesday. Members of the Sheriff’s Office Device Extraction Unit were able to examine the phone where the media was located.

Smith was being held in the Beaufort County Detention Center.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Berkeley County Sheriff's Office released a photo of fugitive Michael Burham, who was...
Deputies release photo of fugitive as he was arrested in Huger
Firefighters responded to the 3700 block of Ashley Phosphate Road around 4:20 a.m. and found a...
3 injured battling early-morning fire on Ashley Phosphate Rd., officials say
A federal grand jury has indicated disbarred Lowcountry Attorney Alex Murdaugh on 22 new...
Federal grand jury returns 22-count indictment against Alex Murdaugh
An alligator was spotted walking along Ashley Phosphate Road near the Stokes Mazda dealership...
Alligator spotted walking along Ashley Phosphate Rd.
A portion of Folly Road was shut down after a multi-vehicle crash happened on the bridge around...
Woman to face charges after Folly Bridge crash

Latest News

Just in time for a holiday weekend, the Beach Reach shuttle is ready to head back into service.
Officials to announce return of Beach Reach shuttle
VIDEO: SC First Steps celebrates opening of new child care center
VIDEO: Woman to face charges after Folly Bridge crash
VIDEO: As some say SC’s abortion ban will save lives, others fear it’ll put lives at risk